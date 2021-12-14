Updated: RCMP search for missing West Kelowna teen

Update: Dec. 14, 2021 4:52 a.m.

The West Kelowna RCMP is pleased to confirm that the 15-year-old female youth reported missing has been located, and she is safe and sound. Thanks to the media and public for your assistance.

Original:

West Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing West Kelowna youth.

Marissa Bourgonje was last seen on December 11th, 2021 at 10:30 p.m., leaving her residence on foot in the 3500 block of Galloway Road in West Kelowna. Since Marissa’s disappearance, police have followed up on several leads, however Marissa remains missing. Investigators believe that Marissa may be in the West Kelowna or Kelowna area.

Description of Marissa:

• Indigenous female

• 15 years old

• 5 ft 9 in (175 cm)

• 125 lbs (57 kg)

• long brown hair

• brown eyes

• Last seen wearing a dark grey hooded sweater, navy blue sweatpants and blue sneakers

Police are very concerned for Marissa’s health and well-being, and family and friends report that it is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Marissa is urged to contact their local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).