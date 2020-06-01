UPDATED Turkey barn involved in West Kelowna fire

UPDATE: The cause of the fire has been determined as accidental. The outbuilding was being used to raise turkey’s and investigators determined a heat lamp that was in use ignited woody materials on the floor of the building which led to the fire.

The public is reminded to exercise extreme caution with all sources of heat, particularly those that are left unattended. These types of heaters should be secured to a solid surface and kept away from things that can burn, high traffic areas, and doorways. They should be checked on a regular basis.

Shortly after 3am this morning, crews from WKFR responded to reports of flames visible in the trees in the West Kelowna Estates neighbourhood.

First arriving crews located an outbuilding that was fully involved with fire that was beginning to spread to neighbouring trees.

Crews made it a priority to protect the nearby home and the fire was knocked down quickly before it could spread further. Crews from Lakeview Heights, Rose Valley and Westbank stations responded.Twelve firefighters onboard 3 fire engines along with a Chief Officer and Fire Investigators attended the scene.

Damage was contained to a single outbuilding which was a complete loss. There were no injuries. A cause has not been determined. Fire investigators will complete their investigation into the fire cause and origin in the morning.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue reminds the public to review the FireSmart principles available from firesmart.ca. The neighbourhood of West Kelowna Estates is an example of wildland-urban interface zone. Homes are closely spaced, many with combustible roofing and siding materials. Trees are nestled close to buildings.

There are steps residents can take now, before a fire impacts their home. The City of West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation are offering $500 grants to residents who undertake FireSmart projects.

Those interested should head to www.westkelownacity.ca/firerescue and look for the West Kelowna FireSmart Grant Program - Guidelines & Information dropdown for the grant package, detailed instructions and additional FireSmart resources.