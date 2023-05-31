Upgrades and temporary service changes to Shuswap Outpatient Collection Lab: Interior Health says

Salmon Arm and area residents are advised lab services at the Shuswap Outpatient Collection Lab at #2 - 2770 10 Ave NE, Salmon Arm will be unavailable from June 5-9, 2023 to allow for a safe and smooth transition into a new space.

During this week, patients requiring urgent bloodwork only can present at Shuswap Lake General Hospital between 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Patients with routine bloodwork are asked to kindly wait until the new space opens on June 12. Additional staff will be available upon reopening to help attend to those who had to wait for their routine blood work.

The upgraded Outpatient Collection Lab is being relocated to vacant space within the existing building. Community residents will experience a more modern environment with improved accessibility and efficiency of services.