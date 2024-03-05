Upgrades coming to Ben Lee Park and North Glenmore

The City of Kelowna will begin construction on two new park improvement projects this month. The projects, which include upgrades to the Splash Pad at Ben Lee Park and a new community garden in North Glenmore, are designed to create vibrant outdoor spaces where community can grow and flourish.

Ben Lee Park

Work began earlier this week to upgrade the Splash Pad to include new, locally manufactured, features including:

A 12-foot-tall Sling Soaker water feature.

Spray animals (raccoon, owl, and shark) that rotate 360 degrees and have a 10-foot splash radius.

A Fun Brella water feature.

A freestanding frog waterfall water feature.

This project is scheduled for completion in time for the waterpark’s reopening in late May.

North Glenmore Greenspace Community Garden at 259 Glenmore Rd N.

Construction on an 830-square-metre community garden, featuring 31 garden boxes and an eight-foot-tall wildlife fence, is scheduled to begin in late March.

Once complete, the garden will be managed by the Hayfield Horizon Community Garden Association.

The garden is expected to be open to gardeners in May. Learn more: https://hayfieldhorizon.com/

The City of Kelowna is committed to creating vibrant outdoor spaces that bring our community together. Learn more about over 200 parks and beaches in Kelowna using the Parks and Beaches map at kelowna.ca/parks.