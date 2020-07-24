Upgrades scheduled in two Regional Parks

Over the next month, several major repair projects will take place in two Central Okanagan Regional Parks.

Starting Monday, July 27 to Saturday, August 1, the Acorn bridge over Powers Creek in Glen Canyon Regional Park will be closed. In addition, a section of the Glen Canyon Greenway trail will be closed for stair repairs mornings Monday through Friday next week north of the Doe Trail bridge from the Brown Road entrance.

Starting August 3 through approximately August 22, there will be scheduled closures for each of the three bridges along the Mission Creek Greenway between the Hollywood Road south and Field Road entrances of Scenic Canyon Regional Park:

August 3 – 8 – Smoothing Stones bridge

August 10 – 15 – Cedars bridge

August 17 – 22 – Friends bridge

The bridge work will see the wood decking removed and replaced, painting of the structures and bearing pad replacement at each end of the bridges..

The Regional District asks visitors to adjust their trail use plans according to the work schedule and planned bridge and trail closures. Please follow any signage in place and stay out of closed areas. For everyone’s safety please practice healthy hygiene and physical distancing by keeping at least two metres between yourself and other visitors.