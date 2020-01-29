URBA’s new Executive Director looking forward to getting started

Dawn Thiessen, President of the Uptown Rutland Business (URBA) Association is pleased to announce that Karen Beaubier, has been selected as URBA’s new Executive Director. Karen will assume her new role on February 18th, 2020. URBA’s business improvement area has just over 250 property owners/tenants/businesses and their strategic priorities include: community development, investment attraction, events, promotions & beautification.

Karen’s experience includes professionalism, management and operational skills as well as a commitment to assist businesses to grow and prosper during Rutland’s continued expansion. Karen’s fresh prospective will be a great asset when it comes to making an impact on future growth. Karen has a can-do attitude, solid communication skills as well as the leadership abilities to deliver what URBA needs to move forward.