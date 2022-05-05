Uride comes to Kelowna

Kelowna finally has a ride share company working our streets.

You'll need the app on your phone to book a car and driver.

The company is called Uride.

They're offering drivers a signing bonus and a guaranteed monthly income.

CEO Cody Ruberto says, if you want to be a driver, go to their website and apply.

"For the first month it's going to be $1500, after that the minimum guarantee is $1250. The reason we're doing this, we want to make this great job for people. And, we want to show our committment in the beginning. Come try it out, I think a lot of drivers are really going to enjoy this."

The Uride website has all the information, including access to download their app and there's a button to click to apply to become a driver.