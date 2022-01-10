US travelers warned: Avoid travel to Canada

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising against travel to Canada because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to 'Level Four - Very High' - for Canada, telling Americans they should avoid travel to its northern neighbour.

The United States in November lifted restrictions at its land borders with Canada and Mexico for fully vaccinated foreign nationals, ending historic curbs on non-essential travellers in place since March 2020 to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canada remains one of the top foreign destinations for Americans.

The Canadian government did not immediately comment Monday.