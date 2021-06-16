Used set of wheels donated to Task Force

The Okanagan Task Force has a new-yet used set of wheels.

Canadian Tire Service Manager Todd Jones has donated a Ford-350 truck for use in cleaning up garbage in the backcountry.

Founder Kane Blake says, “The truck is riding great. I am beyond grateful that I now have a reliable truck for hauling garbage."

The truck has new brakes, shocks, tires and an allignment.

The group and volunteers from around the Okanagan have been out in full force this past week doing multiple clean ups, removing over 351,000 pounds of illegally dumped garbage to date.