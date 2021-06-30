Vaccination road trip in high gear

Interior Health’s mobile vaccination clinics will continue their trips through the Interior Region after delivering over 8,100 doses since their launch last month.

The mobile immunization clinics are a partnership with the British Columbia Automobile Association (BCAA), which is providing BCAA Mobile Community Response Units – temporary structures normally used to provide on-the-ground disaster relief – to house the clinics. Travelling through the Interior region, the mobile clinics have made stops in over 40 communities to date.

“As our teams travelled across the region, we heard these clinics are a fast, efficient and convenient way to provide access to immunizations in smaller and rural communities,” said Interior Health president and CEO, Susan Brown. “Their journey continues as we extend through July. They will return to many communities and also visit new communities to ensure everyone has convenient access to a COVID-19 vaccine.”

No advance appointments are necessary for the mobile clinics. People who live or work in each community can walk-up, register and receive their first COVID-19 vaccine.

“It’s fantastic to be able to support BC’s vaccination program by donating our BCAA Mobile Community Response Units to be used as mobile vaccination clinics,” said Eric Hopkins, BCAA’s President & CEO. “As a BC organization focused on safety and protecting British Columbians, I can’t think of a better way for BCAA to step up and make a difference for communities than by ensuring that as many people as possible can get easy access to a vaccine.”