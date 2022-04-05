Vaccine Card Mandate to Lift This Week

B.C. is sticking with its plan to lift COVID-19 vaccine card requirements this week, even though officials are expecting an increase in cases in the coming weeks.

As of Friday, unvaccinated people will be permitted to go to restaurants, movie theatres, indoor concert and sports venues, and anywhere else the provincial vaccine card was required. Vaccination rules for those staying in post-secondary residences will also be removed Friday.

Proof of vaccination will still be required for federally regulated travel, like on airplanes, however.

Tuesday's announcement came with a modelling presentation that suggested there has been a slight increase in cases, as tracked by wastewater testing in the Lower Mainland. Officials also expect a continued slow rise in cases and hospitalizations through May.

Other provinces have already ended their vaccine card programs. Ontario lifted its requirements to show proof of vaccine to access many businesses in early March while Alberta lifted its passport in February. Quebec's vaccine passport, which was more strict than B.C.'s and was used to access box stores and liquor shops, was phased out in mid-March.