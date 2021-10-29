Vaccine Mandate for YLW Workers

Starting on Oct. 30, Transport Canada will require proof of vaccination for passengers, 12 years of age and older, travelling on domestic and international flights at all Canadian airports. There will be a transition period until Nov. 30, allowing for passengers to provide a COVID-19 molecular test taken within 72 hours of their flight, if they are not fully vaccinated.

As of Saturday, Oct. 30, all passengers will be required to provide proof of one of the following to the airline they are travelling with:

Full vaccination status

COVID-19 molecular test taken within 72 hours of the flight COVID-19 molecular tests will only be accepted until Nov.29.

Medical or religious exemption and a test taken within 72 hours of the flight

If passengers have any questions about providing proof of vaccination, they are encouraged to reach out directly to their airline. For the most up-to-date information on vaccination requirements, please visit travel.gc.ca/travel-covid/travel-restictions/domestic-travel

For passengers requiring a COVID-19 molecular test, YLW has partnered with Whitecap Medical to provide on-site COVID-19 PCR testing. Passengers wishing to access this testing can do so for a fee and by appointment through whitecapcovidtesting.com or by calling 604-966-3777.

YLW is also introducing a workplace Vaccination Policy, in accordance with Transport Canada mandate. The YLW Vaccination Policy will require employees working in the terminal building to be fully vaccinated as of November 15, 2021.This policy also applies to any non-passengers entering the restricted area, the area of the terminal beyond security screening, and tenants whose companies perform functions tied to aviation.

“Vaccinations are essential to reduce the risk of serious illness and limit the spread of COVID-19. These vaccination requirements are a necessary step to ensure the health and safety of everyone travelling through and working at YLW,” said Airport Director Sam Samaddar.

These vaccination requirements of both passengers and staff do not replace the health and safety measures already in place at YLW. These measures include:

Masks be worn at all times in the public areas of the terminal

Frequent sanitizing of high-touch areas such as check-in kiosks, handrails and door handles, luggage carts and wheelchairs

Hand sanitizer stations available throughout the terminal

Protective barriers implemented at customer service areas and self-serve check-in kiosks

Floor decals, adjusted queuing areas and announcements to help passengers keep their distance from each other, wherever possible

Reduced seating capacity and physical distancing between tables when dining in

Encouraging passengers to choose touchless check-in and payment options when possible

For more information about health and safety measures in place at YLW, visit: ylw.kelowna.ca/HealthyTravel