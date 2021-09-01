Vaccine passport protest=large in number

At the height of the protest, easily over a thousand people gathered this afternoon in front of Kelowna General Hospital.

Many showing disapproval over BC’s vaccine passport system, which takes affect September 13th.

AM 1150 News spoke to several of them, who didn't want to be identified.

"Afraid of losing their jobs with the vaccine passport, the mandates. They are fearful of the government and the restrictions and how the momentum has gained very, very quickly. That is scary in any country."

This retired nurse was there to show her support.

"I know what it's like to be told that you have to have something because, I had to have the flu shot even though I didn't want to have it. So I wanted to support them that way. It (protest) really turned out good. There was lots of people".

The event was billed as a -- ``world-wide walkout'' for ``health freedom.''