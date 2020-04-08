Valley First Working Online to Financially Support Members

President of Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union, told AM 1150’s Early Edition that when life starts getting back to normal business operations may stay somewhat the same.

"You create some habits over this period of time where you can be at your home having a cup of coffee and talking to your advisor over Skype," Paulo Araujo said. "That, I think, is going to be the new normal for us.”

Araujo says they will continue face-to-face meetings, but future operations will be determined by the members.

In the midst of the pandemic, Araujo says the credit union has been able to assist over 1,700 members with financial relief.