Valley of the Sun Residents Can Return Home

In consultation with BC Wildfire and Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations advises that Evacuation Orders for the Valley of the Sun subdivision have been rescinded and downgraded to Evacuation Alerts today, Sept. 1. Residents may return home for the following properties:

Alpine Road

Attenborough Road

Balsam Road

Briarwood Road

Firwood Road

Westside Road (7875, 7951, 7981, 8015, 8039, 8255, 8285, 8415)

Westside Road North (7919, 8055, 8063, 8219, 8325, 8375)

Wood Road

All other Evacuation Orders will remain in place within the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area until further notice, subject to ongoing wildfire suppression, road, hazard and structural assessments and mitigation works required before evacuated residents can safely return.

The BC Wildfire Service and North Westside Fire Rescue remind everyone that the 83,112-hectare White Rock Lake wildfire remains active and out of control and residents in the Alert areas should be prepared to leave their home at a moment’s notice.

Returning residents are reminded that they may encounter remaining hazards on their properties. Information on what to expect when returning home after a wildfire can be found at www.cordemergency.ca/resources.

Regional District of the Central Okanagan is hosting a Returning Home Information Session today, Wednesday, Sept. 1 between 4 and 5 p.m. at www.youtube.com/regionaldistrict.