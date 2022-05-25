Valleywide Business Expo - May 26th in Penticton

This annual event is an excellent opportunity to support small business across the Okanagan Valley and experience what they have to offer all in one convenient location! Penticton is excited host the 2022 Valleywide Business Expo presented by TD Canada Trust Thursday, May 26 at Rotary Park 4:30pm-7:00pm | Penticton Rotary Park this park features a great grassy area and spectacular views across Okanagan Lake.

Join us for this collaborative event as Okanagan Valley Chambers and Board of Trade Armstrong Spallumcheen, Greater Vernon, Lake Country, Kelowna, Greater Westside Board of Trade, Summerland, Penticton, and the South Okanagan feature more than 50 Okanagan Valley businesses and non-profits showcasing their products, services and wares.

Individual event tickets now on sale at Eventbrite $25 +fees includes networking, (1) food truck ticket and (4) beverage tickets (taster size) with local wineries, breweries, distillery & cideries.