van Geel of UBCO Heat men's volleyball named to Volleyball Canada Beach Summer Development Program

UBC Okanagan Heat men's volleyball setter Zach van Geel has been selected as one of 16 male athletes to participate in Volleyball Canada's Beach Summer Development program for 2023.



After missing out on a spot on the u21 national indoor team due to injury, the Calgary native will take to the beach over the next few months to represent the red and white at a number of competitions, including the Calgary Open, the Vancouver Open, the NORCEA trials and the national championship.



"Zach's success across multiple disciplines comes as no surprise to anyone," commented Heat head coach Brad Hudson. "While it's extremely unfortunate he got hurt at the u21 Indoor selections, Zach's ability and talents have allowed him to be selected and thrive with the Team Canada NextGen Beach squad. Like Renn who made the indoor team, and all our student-athletes, the ability to accept challenge, control your controllables, and commit to a process are life skills and not solely sport drivers. Zach will come back to us better and help move his career and our program forward."



van Geel, who just completed his second season with the Heat, has enjoyed a great start to his career with the Heat. His 971 assists already ranks third all-time in school history and the versatile athlete has also posted 60 kills and 59 blocks in his young career at UBCO.



The arts major joins teammate Renn Petryk of Edmonton, in suiting up for Canada this summer after Petryk was named to the u21 indoor roster earlier this month