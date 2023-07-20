iHeartRadio

Van involved in hit and run of cyclist on Enterprise Way located: RCMP say

rcmp

The Kelowna RCMP are no longer looking for the white Ford Freestar van involved in a collision vs a cyclist on July 16, 2023.

The RCMP thank the media and citizens of Kelowna for their assistance with the investigation.

