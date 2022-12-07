Vancouver based architecture firm chosen to take on Greater Vernon Cultural Centre design

The Regional District of North Okanagan has awarded a highly sought after architecture firm for the vision, facility planning, and indicative design of the Greater Vernon Cultural Centre project.

Revery Architecture, based out of Vancouver, brings a longstanding history of delivering transformative, award-winning cultural facilities both locally, and across the world. Through years of collaboration with arts groups, the firm has developed a profound and well-rounded understanding of performing arts and cultural building design.

Lead by Venelin Kokalov, the team comes from 17 different countries, contributing to their rich international expertise and multi-cultural understanding. Previous project experience shows an ability to create and communicate compelling visions that inspire a sense of ownership and excitement within the community. Revery Architecture approaches their design with bold architectural vision and a desire to create places that stimulate the senses, uplift the human spirit, and encourage connections.

“To have an organization like this submit a proposal for the project confirms that this is an extraordinary project,” stated Amanda Shatzko, member of the project leadership team and Vice-Chair of the RDNO Board of Directors. “We are confident that, working with Revery Architecture, we will create a facility that is truly one of a kind in the region.”

The first phase of the project will include a review and refresh of the project vision followed by an update to the space matrix and functional programming for the facility’s indoor and outdoor spaces. Interior and exterior indicative design will be developed in order to bring forward a Class “C” cost estimate to assist with grant funding applications and greater confidence in the project budget as the project moves toward construction.

Work is scheduled to begin immediately with the Class C estimate and schematic design is scheduled to be completed by early Summer 2023.