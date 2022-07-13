Vancouver Canucks Sign Curtis Lazar

Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with Curtis Lazar on a three-year contract.

"Curtis is a valuable addition to our group," said Allvin. "He grew up a Canucks fan, was raised in BC, and already has a strong connection to our club. He is a responsible 200-foot player who can line up at centre or on the wing. Curtis brings energy, an ability to kill penalties and takes draws from the right side, which will be extremely valuable for our team."

Lazar, 27, recorded 16 points (8-8-16) and 16 penalty minutes in 70 games with Boston last season. The 6'0", 203-pound forward has played in 404 career NHL games with Boston, Buffalo, Calgary, and Ottawa, recording 90 points (35-55-90) and 90 penalty minutes. In 24 career postseason games, Lazar has registered an additional two points (1-1-2).

A native of Salmon Arm, BC, Lazar represented his country at the 2014 and 2015 IIHF World Junior Championships, serving as Team Captain of the 2015 gold medal winning team. Across the two tournaments, he amassed 16 points (8-8-16) in 14 games.

Lazar was originally selected by the Ottawa Senators in the first round, 17th overall in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.