Vancouver Coastal Health Confirms Second Case of Coronavirus in BC

Vancouver Coastal Health Authority has confirmed a second presumptive case of coronavirus in the province.

A woman in her 50s tested positive last night.

"She and her family had family visitors from Wuhan who are still here and living in the house. So, Vancouver Coastal Health is in contact with all of them and getting all of the details," said Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. "The work that we do in public health is making sure we are in contact with everybody that they've been in contact with."

The woman is in isolation at home.

Henry expects to see more positive cases in the near future, but says the risk remains low to British Columbians.

"We've been working very closely with our counterparts across the country and globally to make sure that we are doing everything we can to try to reduce the risk of transmission, in particularly the risk of transmission in Canada and in BC."

This is the fifth confirmed case in the country.