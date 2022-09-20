Vancouver Police issued Amber Alert: Cancelled
An Amber Alert was issued Late Monday night for a three-year-old boy who police say was abducted and last seen at a Vancouver children's hospital has been cancelled.
Vancouver police say they believed the boy's mother has abducted him from the B.C. Childrens Hospital where he was recieving treatment.
AM 1150 will update the story as more informaion becomes available.
