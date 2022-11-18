Vancouver Police Search Warrant Executed in Kelowna

The Kelowna RCMP along with the South East District Emergency Response Team assisted the Vancouver Police Department in the execution of a search warrant related to an ongoing criminal investigation. This took place in the 1000 block of Martin Avenue, in Kelowna at approximately 11:00 a.m. on Thursday. Several arrests have been made and this investigation is on-going.

For any media inquiries please contact the Vancouver Police media department at media@vpd.ca.

“Although at this time we cannot comment on any of the specifics, this is an excellent example of how multiple police agencies united to make our streets safer throughout British Columbia,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer with your Kelowna RCMP.