Vancouver to host World Cup games in 2026
FIFA has confirmed that Vancouver has been chosen as an official host city for the World Cup 2026.
The World Cup will be jointly hosted by Canada, the United States and Mexico.
British Columbia welcomes the world for FIFA World Cup 2026," said Premier John Horgan. "We're not hosting the largest ever World Cup just for kicks. British Columbians will enjoy an economic boost to the tourism and hospitality sectors that will be felt for years to come. We look forward to welcoming the global soccer community to our province."
This World Cup will be the largest ever held, and the first to feature 48 teams playing in 80 matches.
