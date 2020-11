Kelowna City Hall has been hit with graffiti again.

The message this time starts with "Lest We Forget."

It references our veterans fighting for freedoms we have now surrendered. Another message reads "We Want Our Freedoms Back."

The graffiti also mentions what seems to be a call to action, with the statement "Dec 11 11am Meet Here."

Anti COVID messages were sprayed on City Hall in October.

It took crews a couple of days to clean that mess up.