Vandals hit COSAR trailer

A Central Okanagan Search and Rescue gear storage trailer was broken into Thursday night.

An oxygen tank and trauma pack, flare packs, two radios, and some LED lights were stolen.

The trailer was being outfitted to serve as a West Kelowna gear cache, said COSAR president Brad Trites.

“We were in the process of finishing the outfitting of the trailer in preparation for taking it to a secure, fenced location in West Kelowna when we discovered the break-in.”

“The gear can be replaced, but it is really disheartening to the 51 COSAR members who volunteer their time and energy to serve the public. It’s a slap in the face,” Trites said.

Security camera footage shows what is believed to be a late model Toyota Tacoma with silver running boards driving behind the hall.

This is not the first time thieves have targeted the search and rescue group and last year the regional district asked COSAR to prepare a building needs report regarding their hall on Old Vernon Road.