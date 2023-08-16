iHeartRadio

Vandals identified in statue mischief


Bernard statue2.jpg (2)

Kelowna RCMP would like to advise that all four individuals involved in the vanadalism to “The Working Man” statue have been identified.

Thank you to the media and public for your assistance with this investigation. The matter is still ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.

 

