Vandals identified in statue mischief
Kelowna RCMP would like to advise that all four individuals involved in the vanadalism to “The Working Man” statue have been identified.
Thank you to the media and public for your assistance with this investigation. The matter is still ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.
-
EOC Update: Vernon ESS Reception Centre FAQsThe City of Vernon Emergency Support Services (ESS) Reception Centre continues to receive residents who are being evacuated from their homes, due to wildfires in the Central Okanagan.
-
Interior Health responds to further impacts from Lower East Adams Lake WildfireInterior Health (IH) is responding to additional fire-related impacts to a seniors care facility in Chase.
-
Emergency order in BC frees up accommodation for evacuees, emergency personnelTo help ensure accommodation is available for critical-response personnel and the tens of thousands of people evacuated due to wildfires, the Province is restricting travel for the purpose of staying in temporary accommodation in several communities in the Okanagan.
-
Interior Health responds to further impacts from McDougall Creek and Clifton /McKinley wildfiresInterior Health (IH) is responding to additional fire-related impacts to seniors care facilities in the Kelowna/West Kelowna area.
-
Do Not Consume Water Order: Rose Valley and West Kelowna Estates Water Systems, stage 4 restrictionsThe City of West Kelowna is issuing a precautionary Do Not Consume Water Order, until further notice, for the entire Rose Valley Water Service Area except for the Sunnyside/Pritchard Water System that will remain on a Boil Water Notice.
-
31st annual ROOTSandBLUES festival cancelledAfter one night of world-class music, the Salmon Arm Folk Music Society has called an end to the 31st annual ROOTSandBLUES festival.
-
IR #10 EMERGENCY DO NOT CONSUME ORDERWESTBANK: Due to the proximity of the McDougall Creek Wildfire to the pump house on WFN IR#10, WFN Utilities staff are removing the chlorine toners from this location to ensure the health and safety of first responders and the general public.
-
All West Kelowna recreation services suspended until further noticeThe City of West Kelowna is suspending all of its indoor and outdoor Recreation and Culture services until further notice due to the local state of emergency for the McDougall Creek Wildfire.
-
Knox Mountain Park and Dilworth Mountain Park closeDue to proximity to active fire zones, Knox Mountain Park and Dilworth Mountain Park will be closed to the public immediately.