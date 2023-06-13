Vandals strike public art sculptures

One of the new public art sculptures recently installed along the Okanagan Lake path has been taken and another has been damaged.

“The Penticton Public Sculpture Exhibition has been a welcome addition to the waterfront for seven years, so to see one project ripped off and taken, with another being damaged, is extremely disappointing,” says Anthony Haddad, the City’s general manager of community services. “The artists put a lot of effort into their works and now someone has robbed the public of a chance to enjoy that creativity.”

Wish to Fly by Coquitlam artist Serge Mozhnesky was torn off its pedestal and damage was done to GIGASPIDER by Ron Simmons.

“These creations belong to the artists, with the City of Penticton leasing them for one year to provide a showcase for them, and provides residents and visitors with a different visual element,” says Haddad. “Mindless vandalism steals from the artists and all those who enjoy the art. It’s frustrating someone felt the need to do this but the program will continue to provide a stage for public art.”

The RCMP have opened a file on the vandalism and anyone with information is asked to contact them.