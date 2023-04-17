iHeartRadio

Vanessa Vanderest of Vernon located: RCMP say


rcmp

The 26-year old woman last seen in Vernon on March 21st has been located safe and well. 

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP  thank the public and media for their assistance.

 

