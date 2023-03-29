iHeartRadio

Vanessa Vanderest of Vernon missing: RCMP asking public for help


93056_VANDEREST__Vanessa (wings)

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the assistance of the public to locate 26-year old Vanessa Vanderest who was last seen at her residence in Vernon on March 21st. Police have followed up on several leads; however, Vanessa remains missing and police are very concerned for her health and well-being.

Vanessa is described as:
Caucasian female
26-years old
5’7" 
 126 lbs 
Brown hair
Green eyes

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Vanessa Vanderest is urged to contact their local police, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

