Vax for BC launches to get more people vaccinated

Press release:

Working with health authorities throughout British Columbia, the Province is making it easier than ever for people to get vaccinated with the launch of Vax for BC, the next step in the Province's campaign to help as many eligible people as possible get vaccinated.

"With more than 80% of eligible people in B.C. vaccinated with their first dose and more than 60% fully vaccinated, we have made tremendous progress in our vaccine rollout," said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. "The next few weeks is a great opportunity for everyone not yet fully vaccinated to take advantage of the number of Vax for BC opportunities throughout B.C."

Beginning on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, and lasting throughout the month of August, community events, vax vans and mobile clinics will be up and running in dozens of communities in B.C. to get more people vaccinated with their first and second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. While registration and booking using the provincial Get Vaccinated system is still encouraged, these events will allow eligible people to walk-in and receive a vaccine without a scheduled appointment.

In addition to drop-in events, Vax for BC will kick off an opportunity to recognize how far British Columbia has come together, providing a chance for people to share messages and notes of gratitude to pandemic heroes over the last 18 months. British Columbians are encouraged to share written messages online, in their windows at home and in-person at vaccination locations.

"The rollout of mass COVID-19 vaccinations for B.C. has been the effort of a lifetime, and this accomplishment is shared by every health-care worker who has helped us stay safe, every front-line worker who has kept our communities going and every person in B.C. who has chosen to be vaccinated - I am thankful to each and every one of you," said Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer. "For those who have not yet been vaccinated, it is easier than ever to get your first or second dose. Join the millions of people in our province who have taken this step, not just for themselves, but for their larger community."

Along with regional events held by health authorities, Vax for BC will also include the first provincewide Walk-in Wednesday. On Aug. 4, 2021, clinics throughout the province will reserve approximately 20,000 doses for walk-in vaccinations for anyone 12 years and older still needing their first dose or people eligible to receive their second dose.

As more British Columbians step up and get vaccinated through Vax for BC, the Province will gradually refocus its vaccine efforts from mass clinics onto programs targeting the hardest to reach people. In the weeks ahead, B.C.'s vaccine strategy will shift toward more local public health clinics, community outreach efforts, mobile programs and pop-up clinics. These will take place within specific communities and populations throughout the province, where the need is greatest.

"I want to express my gratitude to the health authority teams and community partners for their exceptional efforts in delivering our vaccination program throughout the province," said Dr. Penny Ballem, B.C.'s immunization lead. "And during the next push, there will be even more convenient opportunities for people to get a life-saving vaccine to protect yourself and those around you."

Data from the BC Centre of Disease Control (BCCDC) shows that less than 5% of COVID-19 cases from June 15 to July 15 were among fully vaccinated people. In addition, during the same time period, 78% of people hospitalized in B.C. with COVID-19 were unvaccinated.