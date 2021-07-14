Vaxathon in Kelowna this Sunday

Interior Health is hosting a vaxathon in Kelowna on Sunday, July 18 for anyone who has not yet received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or anyone who received their first dose more than seven weeks (49 days) ago.

There will be a local musician and special guests at the vaxathon, as we celebrate and support our #journey2immunity.

No advance appointments are necessary for this clinic. People will be able to walk-up, register and receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Drop-in vaccinations

Location: Kelowna Secondary School, 1079 Raymer Ave

Time: Sunday, July 18 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m

Who: People aged 12+ (born in 2009 or earlier) who have not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or anyone who received their first dose more than 49 days ago.

Ongoing immunization clinics

People can also get their first dose by dropping in an at any other immunization clinic or by appointment.

To get a second dose at other clinics, please book an appointment. Invitations to book an appointment are being sent seven weeks after receiving the first dose.

Register online by visiting the provincial website at www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca/, call 1‑833‑838‑2323, or visit a Service BC office listed here, and then book an appointment.

For a list of all Interior Health COVID-19 immunization clinics and other resources visit:

https://news.interiorhealth.ca/news/covid-19-vaccines/