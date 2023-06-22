Vees add BCHL veteran forward Parker Murray

The Penticton Vees are thrilled to announce the signing of forward Parker Murray (’03) for the upcoming 2023-24 season. Murray joins the Vees as a free agent after spending the last two seasons with the Wenatchee Wild.

Vees’ President, General Manager & Head Coach Fred Harbinson knows exactly what his team is getting in Murray, as the Vees faced the Wild nine times between the regular season and playoffs in 2022-23.

“The last two seasons we always had to be aware when Parker was on the ice. He has one of the heaviest shots in the league and brings valuable experience to our lineup,” commented Harbinson.

Murray, the son of former NHL player Glen Murray, had 39 points (23G, 16A) in 47 regular season games last season with the Wild, as he finished fifth in team scoring. The Manhattan Beach, CA, product had an impressive BCHL Playoff run, as he led the Wild with 13 goals in just 10 postseason games. The 6’5, 225-pound forward had back-to-back four-goal games in Wenatchee’s first round series win over Cranbrook.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to play for such a historic and winning franchise. I can’t wait to get the season started,” said Parker.

The Vees organization would like to welcome Parker and his family to Penticton and the South Okanagan.