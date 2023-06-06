Vees add experience with the additions of two veteran forwards

PENTICTON, B.C. – The Penticton Vees are pleased to announce the commitment of forwards, James Fisher (’04) and Billy Renfrew (’03) for the 2023-24 season.

“Obviously when you turnover almost your entire roster it was important to find some players with junior experience,” said Vees’ President, General Manager & Head Coach, Fred Harbinson. “James and Billy bring that experience and understanding of what it takes to be successful at this level.”

Fisher, 19, is coming off a United States Hockey League (USHL) Clark Cup championship with the Youngstown Phantoms. In 42 regular season games, Fisher had three goals and seven assists. Prior to the USHL, the Burlington, MA, product played U.S. High School Prep with Belmont Hill School. During the 2021-22 season, the 6’2, 170-pound winger had 28 points (17G, 11A) in 27 games. That June he was drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the seventh round, 203rd overall, in the 2022 NHL Draft. Fisher is committed to Northeastern University.

“I am extremely excited to be joining the Vees for next season. I believe this is a great group of guys who will do what it takes to win,” stated Fisher.

Renfrew will play his overage season of junior hockey in the Peach City. The soon-to-be 20-year-old has played the last three seasons for his hometown Fairbanks Ice Dogs in the North American Hockey League (NAHL). The 5’10, 181-pound centre led the Ice Dogs in scoring with 58 points (23G, 32A) in 48 regular season games. In his NAHL career, Renfrew compiled 124 points (53G, 71A) in 139 regular season games. He had an additional four points in seven playoff games. The Fairbanks, AK, product is committed to Northern Michigan University.

“I am very excited to join the Vees for this upcoming season. Penticton is a first-class organization and I am grateful that I have the opportunity represent the logo, starting next fall,” commented Renfrew.

The Vees organization would like to welcome James, Billy and their families to Penticton and the South Okanagan.