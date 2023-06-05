Vees add three goaltenders for 2023-24 season

PENTICTON, B.C. – The Penticton Vees are pleased to announce goaltenders, Will Ingemann (’05), Andrew Ness (’04), and Sharky Nowek (’06) have committed to the team for the 2023-24 season.

“Our goaltending has always been a focal point of our success. What our list of goalies have done in the NCAA is what attracts the next crop, and this year is no different,” began Vees’ President, General Manager & Head Coach, Fred Harbinson. “Andrew and Will along with our third goalie, Sharky Nowek, will provide us once again with goaltending that can win hockey games and championships.”

Ingemann, 18, comes to Penticton after a standout senior season at Wayzata High School in Plymouth, Minnesota. In 27 games this season, Ingemann posted a 18-7-2 record with a 1.38 goals-against average (GAA) and .941 save percentage (SV%). He also had six shutouts. He backstopped the Wayzata Trojans to an appearance in the Minnesota State High School League Class 6AA Final.

“I’m excited and honored to join the Vees organization and community,” started Ingemann. “I look forward to playing for and learning from Penticton’s great coaching staff and being part of the Vees’ tradition.”

The Plymouth, Minnesota, product was named the Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year, the first goalie ever to win the award in it’s 38-year history. He was also named to the Star Tribune All-Metro First Team. Ingemann was a three-year starter and Captain of the Trojans. He is committed to St. Thomas University. The 5’11, 175-pound netminder was a member Team USA’s roster for the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Red Deer, AB.

Ness, 19, played in the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) with the Fort McMurray Oil Barons this past season. The Winnipeg, MB, product suited up for 21 games with the Oil Barons and posted 6-10-2-0 record, to go along with a 3.12 GAA average and .914 SV%. He also had one shutout. Ness also appeared in two playoff games.

“The Vees have a great program and it’s exciting to get to be a part of that next season. I look forward to getting to Penticton for camp and making a good first impression,” commented Ness.

The 6’1, 161-pound puck stopper also played internationally this past season. Ness was a member of Team Canada West’s roster at the 2022 World Junior ‘A’ Challenge in Cornwall, ON. Ness played in three games, as Team Canada West finished fourth. Prior to playing in the AJHL, Ness played for his hometown Winnipeg Wild in the Manitoba AAA U18 Hockey League. He won a league championship in 2022. Ness is committed to Bemidji State University.

Penticton’s Sharky Nowek joins the Vees as the team’s third goaltender. The 16-year-old spent the 2022-23 season with the Okanagan Hockey Academy’s U18 Prep team. In six games, he posted a 4-2-0-0 record and a 2.33 GAA and .891 SV%. He also had three shutouts.