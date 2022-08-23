Vees adding goalie talent to roster ahead of pre-season

The Penticton Vees announced the team has acquired goaltender Henry “Hank” Levy (’02) from the Blackfalds Bulldogs in the Alberta Junior Hockey League, in exchange for future considerations.

The addition of Levy comes after goaltender Colin Purcell (’02) sustained an off-season injury that will force him to step back from playing. Purcell was limited to seven games during the 2021-22 due to a health issue but posted a 4-2-0-0 record to go along with a 2.55 goals-against average (GAA) and .889 save percentage (SV%).

“We are fortunate to add a quality goaltender so late into the off-season. Unfortunately, last week Colin Purcell was given medical advice to discontinue playing,” said Vees’ President, General Manager & Head Coach Fred Harbinson. “Hank has a consistent track record of producing positive results and we look forward to having him join our program for his final season of junior hockey.”

Levy, 20, split the 2021-22 season between the Wenatchee Wild and the Minnesota Magicians in the North American Hockey League (NAHL). Last season, Levy played in one game for the Wild, which was in Penticton as he was named the third star in a 3-2 overtime setback in October. The Salt Lake City, UT, product finished the season in the NAHL and in 13 games with the Magicians, he posted a 6-4-0-1 record, a 3.54 GAA and .900 SV%.

The Vees have also added Derek Sparks (’05) to the roster as the team’s third goaltender. The 17-year-old from Grand Prairie, AB, spent the 2021-22 season with the Okanagan Hockey Academy’s Under 17 Prep team.