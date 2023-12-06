Vees hosting Teddy & Toque Toss Saturday

Saturday, the forecast calls for fur. The Penticton Vees annual Teddy & Toque Toss, in support of the Salvation Army, is set for Saturday, December 9th, against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks; puck drop is 6:00 pm. Bannister Chevrolet Penticton is the presenting sponsor of this year’s Teddy & Toque Toss.

The Vees encourage fans to bring warm winter outerwear along with new or gently used stuffed toys to throw onto the ice when the Vees score their first goal. The Salvation Army has seen a significant increase in families relying on the food bank this year, and the Salvation Army Food Bank is stressing the importance of monetary donations.

Al Madsen, the Salvation Army Community Ministries Director, says an event like Saturday’s can go a long way in helping replenish the food bank’s resources.

“The need has grown significantly at a rate we have never seen before. We are delivering 53,000 pounds of food per month. This is our major fundraising time of year, that helps us subsidize the whole year. We are a year-round food bank. The need doesn’t go down after Christmas.”

The Salvation Army is a main hub for 16 local groups such as Purple Pantry, SOWINS, Penticton Soupateria, Mama’s to Mama’s, and various churches. The Salvation Army will have a Christmas kettle with touchless giving technology, allowing fans to “tap to give” at the game on Saturday. There will also be a bin for non-perishable food donations at the top of Gate 1 at the SOEC.

The Salvation Army has been operating in Penticton for 102 years. For more information on their services, go to www.pentictonsa.com

Tickets for the Teddy & Toque Toss are available at the Valley First box office at the SOEC, or online at www.valleyfirsttix.com