Vees' Nadeau, Poolman earn BCHL Three Stars of the Week honours

LANGLEY, B.C. – Penticton Vees forward Josh Nadeau, Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Nicholas Beneteau and Vees defenceman Mason Poolman have been named the NAPA Auto Parts 3 Stars of the Week.



1st Star – Josh Nadeau (F) – Penticton Vees

Nadeau leads the Fred Page Cup Final in scoring after two games with four points on two goals and two assists.

In Game 1 on Friday, the 19-year-old scored 2:10 into the second period to give his team a 2-1 edge, a lead which they would not relinquish, and ended up winning the game 4-3.

The following night, Nadeau helped spark a key 25-second stretch in which Penticton scored two goals to go up by one late in the second period. After the Bulldogs took their first lead of the series, Nadeau assisted on a Josh Niedermayer goal under a minute later, then scored one of his own just seconds after to regain the lead. He also had another helper earlier in the middle frame and finished with three points on the night in a game that ended 4-3 for the Vees.

The University of Maine commit has 32 points in 15 games this postseason and sits one back of the playoff scoring lead.

2nd Star – Nicholas Beneteau (F) – Alberni Valley Bulldogs

Beneteau leads all players with three goals through two games of the league championship series.

The 2003-born forward scored two big goals in Game 1, one to tie the game in the first period and another in the third to pull the Bulldogs to within one in an eventual 4-3 loss.

The following night, Beneteau found the back of the net again, scoring on the power play midway through the third to cut the lead to one in another 4-3 defeat.

The Windsor, Ont. product is tied for third in team playoff scoring with 15 points and his eight goals are also tied for third on the team.

3rd Star – Mason Poolman (D) – Penticton Vees

Poolman chipped in with a goal and an assist last week, helping the Vees to their two wins.

Game 1 of the Fred Page Cup Final was maybe the biggest individual performance of his BCHL career. The East Grand Forks, Minn. native assisted on Penticton’s first goal of the game just 35 seconds into the first period, then scored his first goal since January of the 2021-22 regular season to put his team up two goals in the second period. He also tossed four shots on goal in the game and was named first star.

In Game 2, Poolman had a blocked shot, a shot on goal and was a plus-one in his team’s 4-3 win.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a productive postseason so far, racking up a goal and seven assists for eight points in 15 games, tied for third in points among Vees defencemen.

