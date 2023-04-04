Vees nominated in 5 of 6 BCHL year-end awards

After conducting a vote with all 18 BCHL head coaches, the league has determined finalists for six year-end individual awards.

Vern Dye Memorial Trophy (Most Valuable Player)

Bradly Nadeau (Penticton Vees)

Josh Nadeau (Penticton Vees)

Ean Somoza (Wenatchee Wild)

Bruce Allison Memorial Trophy (Rookie of the Year)

Oliver Auyeung-Ashton (Victoria)

Micah Berger (Wenatchee)

Aydar Suniev (Penticton)

Campbell Blair Trophy (Best Defenceman)

Frank Djurasevic (Penticton)

Ethan Mistry (Nanaimo)

Abram Wiebe (Chilliwack)

Michael Garteig Trophy (Best Goaltender)

Nathan Airey (Cranbrook)

Oliver Auyeung-Ashton (Victoria)

Eli Pulver (Surrey)

Bob Fenton Trophy (Most Sportsmanlike Player)

Jake Bongo (Surrey)

Brady Hunter (Trail)

Josh Nadeau (Penticton)

Joe Tennant Memorial Trophy (Coach of the Year)

Ryan Donald (Cranbrook)

Fred Harbinson (Penticton Vees)

Cam Keith (Surrey)

The winners of the league award will be announced between the second and third rounds of the playoffs.