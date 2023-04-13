Vees players named to all three BCHL year end all-star teams

The BCHL has announced the year-end all-star teams for the 2022-23 season.

The First-Team All-Stars, Second-Team All-Stars and All-Rookie Team each feature three forwards, two defencemen and one goalie. The teams were determined after a vote was conducted with all 18 team broadcasters.

First-Team All-Stars

F Bradly Nadeau (Penticton Vees)

F Josh Nadeau (Penticton Vees)

F Aydar Suniev (Penticton Vees)

D Abram Wiebe (Chilliwack Chiefs)

D Ethan Mistry (Nanaimo Clippers)

G Luca Di Pasquo (Penticton Vees)

Second-Team All-Stars

F Kai Daniells (Nanaimo Clippers)

F Ean Somoza (Wenatchee Wild)

F Jake Bongo (Surrey Eagles)

D Ryan Hopkins (Penticton Vees)

D Rhys Bentham (Cranbrook Bucks)

G Eli Pulver (Surrey Eagles)

All-Rookie Team

F Aydar Suniev (Penticton Vees)

F Micah Berger (Wenatchee Wild)

F Aaron Schwartz (Surrey Eagles)

D Hoyt Stanley (Victoria Grizzlies)

D Jason Gallucci (Coquitlam Express)

G Oliver Auyeung-Ashton (Victoria Grizzlies)

The final piece of the BCHL’s year-end honours is the individual award winners which will be announced on Wednesday, Apr. 26, between Rounds 2 and 3 of the BCHL Playoffs.