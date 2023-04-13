Vees players named to all three BCHL year end all-star teams
The BCHL has announced the year-end all-star teams for the 2022-23 season.
The First-Team All-Stars, Second-Team All-Stars and All-Rookie Team each feature three forwards, two defencemen and one goalie. The teams were determined after a vote was conducted with all 18 team broadcasters.
First-Team All-Stars
F Bradly Nadeau (Penticton Vees)
F Josh Nadeau (Penticton Vees)
F Aydar Suniev (Penticton Vees)
D Abram Wiebe (Chilliwack Chiefs)
D Ethan Mistry (Nanaimo Clippers)
G Luca Di Pasquo (Penticton Vees)
Second-Team All-Stars
F Kai Daniells (Nanaimo Clippers)
F Ean Somoza (Wenatchee Wild)
F Jake Bongo (Surrey Eagles)
D Ryan Hopkins (Penticton Vees)
D Rhys Bentham (Cranbrook Bucks)
G Eli Pulver (Surrey Eagles)
All-Rookie Team
F Aydar Suniev (Penticton Vees)
F Micah Berger (Wenatchee Wild)
F Aaron Schwartz (Surrey Eagles)
D Hoyt Stanley (Victoria Grizzlies)
D Jason Gallucci (Coquitlam Express)
G Oliver Auyeung-Ashton (Victoria Grizzlies)
The final piece of the BCHL’s year-end honours is the individual award winners which will be announced on Wednesday, Apr. 26, between Rounds 2 and 3 of the BCHL Playoffs.