Vees Reinhart commits to R.I.T

The Penticton Vees are pleased to announce defenceman Brock Reinhart (’04) has committed to Rochester Institute of Technology, the team announced Friday.

“I’m excited to be a future Tiger and play Division l college hockey so close to home,” began Reinhart. “R.I.T. has a proven track record with great coaches and great facilities. It’s a program on the rise.”

Reinhart, 19, joined the Vees ahead of the 2023-24 season after playing the last two years with the Elmira Sugar Kings in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL). The Elora, ON, product was the top scoring defenceman on the Sugar Kings, as he had 37 points (7G, 30A) in in 49 regular season games. Reinhart posted an additional 8 points (3G, 5A) in 11 playoff games. The 6’3, 190-pound defender compiled 49 points (8G, 41A) in 86 career regular season games in the GOJHL.

Reinhart is the 18th player on the Vees’ roster to have an NCAA Division l commitment.

The Tigers are a member of the Atlantic Hockey Association (AHA), and the men’s team has been playing at the NCAA Division l level since 2005. The Tigers have won five conference regular season championships and three conference tournament championships in their program’s history.