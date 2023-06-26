Vees schedule released for 2023-2024

PENTICTON, B.C. – The B.C. Hockey League (BCHL) has released the 54-game 2023-24 regular season schedule.

The Vees open their Fred Page Cup title defence on the road against the West Kelowna Warriors on Friday, September 22nd. The two teams meet again in the regular season finale at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Sunday, March 31st, 2024.

The schedule is highlighted by the Bannister Chevrolet Penticton Home Opener on Friday, October 6th, against the Trail Smoke Eaters. The Vees will raise four banners to recognize their Fred Page Cup championship, Interior Division championship, Interior Division Pennant, and BCHL Regular Season championship from the 2022-23 season.

Penticton’s home schedule features 22 prime nights, with 11 Friday and Saturday dates. There is also one Sunday afternoon contest and three “Wicked Wednesday” games. Dates for the Vees’ feature games will be released at a later date.

Key Dates:

September 22 nd , Vees’ regular season opener at West Kelowna

, Vees’ regular season opener at West Kelowna October 6 th , Vees’ home opener vs. Trail

, Vees’ home opener vs. Trail October 22 nd -26 th , BCHL Showcase in Seattle

-26 , BCHL Showcase in Seattle March 16 th , Fred Page Cup rematch vs. Alberni Valley

, Fred Page Cup rematch vs. Alberni Valley March 31st, Vees’ regular season finale vs. West Kelowna

The schedule currently does not include BCHL Showcase games, where each team plays two regular-season contests. The full Showcase schedule, as well as teams, location, and dates for the BCHL Road Show event, will be announced later.

The 2023-24 regular season schedule can be viewed at pentictonvees.ca/schedule.