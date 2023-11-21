Vees sign Calgary Flames Prospect Cade Littler

Penticton Vees Hockey Club is pleased to announce the signing of forward Cade Littler (’04), the team announced Tuesday.

“Cade is a proven point producer in the BCHL and USHL. Cade is a player that we are very familiar with and a player that has the size and skill to make an immediate impact on our program,” said Vees’ President, General Manager & Head Coach Fred Harbinson.

Littler, 19, began the 2023-24 season with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in the United States Hockey League, and was second in team scoring with 11 points (8G, 3A) in 14 games. Littler had a team-best eight goals. The 6’3, 210 pound forward spent the last two seasons with the Wenatchee Wild in the BCHL and served as the team’s captain a season ago. The East Wenatchee, WA, product was second on the Wild in scoring in the 2022-23 regular season, as he amassed 68 points (29G, 39A) in 51 games. He added six points (4G, 2A) in 10 playoff games, which included a second round series against Penticton. Littler was drafted by the Calgary Flames in the seventh round, 219th overall, in the 2022 NHL Draft. He is committed to the University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks.

Littler will wear number 10 and is expected to make his debut this weekend, when the Vees travel to the North Okanagan on Saturday, to face the Vernon Vipers at Kal Tire Place.