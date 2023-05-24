Vees' Suniev, Nadeau and di Pasquo named NAPA Auto Parts 3 Stars of the week

LANGLEY, B.C. – Penticton Vees forwards Aydar Suniev and Josh Nadeau and Vees goaltender Luca Di Pasquo have been named the NAPA Auto Parts 3 Stars of the Week.

1st Star – Aydar Suniev (F) – Penticton Vees

Suniev led all players in points last week with five in two games after scoring two goals and adding three assists, helping the Vees clinch their second straight championship.

The 2004-born forward was a key part of Penticton’s second period offensive outburst in Game 3 of the Fred Page Cup Final last Tuesday night against the Alberni Valley Bulldogs. Suniev earned a power-play assist on the Vees third goal to make it 3-1, then scored the 5-1 marker shortly after. After Alberni scored twice to cut the lead to two, the 2023 NHL Draft prospect scored his second of the period and ninth of the postseason to stop their run and make it a 6-3 final.

On Wednesday in Game 4, Suniev assisted on the eventual game-winner early in the second period, as well as the insurance marker later in the frame, in a 4-1 Penticton win to clinch the series.

He finishes the BCHL playoffs with 23 points in 15 games, good enough for fifth in league scoring.

2nd Star – Josh Nadeau (F) – Penticton Vees

Nadeau scored three goals in two games last week, the most by any player over that stretch.

On Tuesday night, the 19-year-old scored twice in the second period, both with the man advantage, to kick start a five-goal Penticton outburt in the middle frame and secure a 6-3 victory. He was named first star of the game.

In Game 4, Nadeau scored again, opening the scoring 3:11 into the first period for his 16th of the postseason in the Vees 4-1 victory to win the Fred Page Cup.

During the finals alone, the University of Maine commit had five goals, two assists and seven points in four games to lead all players. He finished tied for the postseason scoring lead with 35 points in 17 games, including a league-best 19 assists.

3rd Star – Luca Di Pasquo (G) – Penticton Vees

Di Pasquo won both of his starts last week, earning a .931 save percentage and a 2.00 goals-against average over the two contests.

In Game 3 on Tuesday, he stopped 28 of 31 shots in his team’s 6-3 win. On Wednesday, Di Pasquo was named first star of the game after making 26 stops on 27 shots, including 15 in the second period alone as the Bulldogs pressed to equalize the game.

The Michigan State University commit ends his postseason with a league-low 1.99 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage, third among qualified goalies.

+++

Honourable mentions:

Penticton Vees F Dovar Tinling: 2GP – 2G – 1A – 3PTS

Penticton Vees F Brett Moravec: 2GP – 1G – 2A – 3PTS

Penticton Vees D Frank Djurasevic: 2GP – 2A – 2PTS