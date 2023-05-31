Vees trade DeGraves back to Brooks Bandits

PENTICTON, B.C. – The Penticton Vees have traded the playing rights to forward Nic DeGraves (’03) back to the Brooks Bandits in the Alberta Junior Hockey League, the team announced Tuesday.

DeGraves, 20, was acquired in November in a three-team trade involving the Bandits, Trail Smoke Eaters, and Cowichan Valley Capitals. As part of the original trade agreement, his playing rights reverted to the Bandits at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season.

The Edmonton, AB, product compiled 33 points (9G, 24A) in 29 regular season games with the Vees. He then tallied 15 points (2G, 13A) in 17 playoff games, helping lead Penticton to their second consecutive BCHL Fred Page Cup championship. DeGraves had three points (1G, 2A) in the Vees four-game sweep of the Alberni Valley Bulldogs in the BCHL Final.

The Vees organization thanks DeGraves for his contributions to a championship season and wishes him all the best with the Bandits next season.