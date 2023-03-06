Vegetation pruning along Mission Creek Greenway

Visitors along a section of the Mission Creek Greenway Regional Park should be aware of annual vegetation maintenance and pruning work.

Starting Wednesday, March 13 for approximately five days, a contracted crew for the Ministry of Forests will be pruning trees and doing other vegetation maintenance along the recreational trail upstream from south of Lakeshore Road. Temporary closures are anticipated in areas where the crew is working.

The Regional District asks that while the work is underway Greenway users obey any barricades, signs and flag people.

The Regional District offers more than 2,100 hectares of parkland including 86 kilometres of designated trails in 30 regional parks for visitors to explore. Visit rdco.com/parks to plan your next outing.

This work will also allow visual inspection of the dike during spring freshet in Mission Creek.