Vehicle Collides With Power Pole

Press release from Kelowna RCMP on October 29, 2020:

A yet to be identified suspect fled the scene after colliding with a power pole while allegedly attempting to evade police.

On October 28, 2020 just after 7:30 p.m., a front line Kelowna RCMP officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop with a grey Mercedes-Benz on Falkirk Road. The suspect vehicle allegedly failed to stop for the officer and fled down the street at a high rate of speed. Given the dangerous manner in which the vehicle was being driven, the police officer did not pursue.

The suspect vehicle collided with a power pole in the 700-block of Falkirk Road, causing significant damage to the pole and creating a power outage in the area. The force of the collision also damaged a parked vehicle, and some residential property. The driver and sole occupant of the Mercedes fled the scene on foot.

Officers arrived on the scene soon after the crash and an extensive search of the area was conducted with the assistance of the RCMP Police Dog Service, however the hit and run suspect was not located.

RCMP has seized the suspect vehicle, which was towed from the scene and remains part of the ongoing criminal investigation.

"This driver unnecessarily put everyone in the area at risk with their dangerous behaviour," says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, spokesperson for the Kelowna RCMP. "Especially given that they struck a power pole in a residential area, it is extremely fortunate that no one was seriously injured or even killed in this collision."

RCMP is appealing to anyone who may have dash camera footage or video surveillance footage, of the area which shows the suspect vehicle prior to the crash, during the crash or captures the suspect fleeing on foot following the collision to come forward.