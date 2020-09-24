Vehicle Fire on Cawston Avenue

At approximately 12:30 pm the Kelowna Fire Department Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting a vehicle on fire in the alley behind 1060 Cawston Ave. The first arriving officer report flames and smoke coming from the rear tire area of a Concrete Pump Truck. It was determined that the boom of the truck had contacted overhead power lines, thus causing the fire.

The fire was quickly knocked down. The building under construction next to the fire was also evacuated. The area was cordoned off until Fortis crews arrived and confirmed that the overhead power lines were deenergized. The incident did cause some power outages in the area. Two workers were assessed at the scene by BCAS crews. Damage was contained to the Concrete Pumper.