Vehicle Fire on Chute Lake Rd

At approximately 10:30pm Sunday, September 3, the Kelowna Fire Department received reports of a vehicle on fire spreading into the brush near the end of Chute Lake Rd.

The fire was located outside of City limits. The Kelowna Fire Department responded to the incident at the request of the BC Wildfire Service.

The initial arriving officer reported flames and smoke coming from a SUV type vehicle with a moderate amount of spread to the brush.

The fire was contained to under an acre in size. Water had to be shuttled to the incident from a water tender truck due to the rough nature of the road.

There was no injuries to firefighters or the public.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded with 2 bush trucks and a water tender. The RCMP attended as well.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Kelowna Fire Department would like to thank the public for the prompt reporting of wildfires. The number to report a wildfire is 1-800-663-5555 (*5555 from a cell phone).

Fires within municipal areas can be reported by dialing 911