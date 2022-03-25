Vehicle in the lake near Antler Beach. One man dead.

At approximately 10:15 pm the BC Ambulance Service reported attending a single vehicle accident where the vehicle went off the road into Lake Okanagan. This occurred on Hwy 97 in the Antler Beach area.

Upon attendance, West Kelowna RCMP members located the white Subaru Forester upside down and semi submerged with a lone elderly male occupant still inside the vehicle, deceased.

Vehicle was travelling southbound on Highway 97, hit a concrete divider on the right front bumper then steered into the water.

Two witnesses first at scene broke the drivers side window attempting to extract the male from the vehicle but where unsuccessful.

This tragic event is still under investigation by the BC Coroners Service and the West Kelowna RCMP.

No names will be released pending Next of Kin notification.

The RCMP are asking that if anyone witnessed this incident who have not yet spoken with investigators or has dash cams and was traveling on the highway in the area during this event to please contact the West Kelowna RCMP at (250) 768-2880